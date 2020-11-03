Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

