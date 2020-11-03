Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $336.00 at Raymond James

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $315.26 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $326.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at $80,845,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at $77,302,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.