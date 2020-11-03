MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.

Shares of MGI opened at $4.82 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $306.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

