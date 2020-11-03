Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.