Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

MTEM opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $434.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.30. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after acquiring an additional 566,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 520,397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

