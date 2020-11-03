MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ third-quarter 2020 results benefited from strong growth in the semiconductor market owing to increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. It also witnessed strong demand for plasma and reactive gas solutions. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. Moreover, the Electro Scientific Industries acquisition strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. However, shares of MKS Instruments have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s results were affected by headwinds in the advanced market segment. Top line was negatively impacted by a seasonal decline in PCB drilling applications. However, reopening of research labs is positive. The company also gains traction from stable Vacuum & Analysis segment.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

