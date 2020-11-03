Mizuho Increases Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $150.00

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $84.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Novocure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist lowered Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Novocure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 934.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $140.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,151 shares of company stock worth $13,034,007. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Novocure in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 791.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 54.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Novocure in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

