Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%.
Shares of MAA stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
