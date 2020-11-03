Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

Methanex stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 2.18. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 473.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

