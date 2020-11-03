Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

MEOH stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Methanex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after acquiring an additional 183,620 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

