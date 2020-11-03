Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of MESO opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.60. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

