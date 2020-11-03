Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $12.71 on Monday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 59.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.