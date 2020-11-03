Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

