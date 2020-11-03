McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.00-16.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.20.

NYSE MCK opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.00.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

