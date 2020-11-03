McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Reduced by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

McDonald’s stock opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.45. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

