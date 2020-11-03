Maxim Group Begins Coverage on PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PRFX stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. PainReform has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

