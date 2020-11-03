Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after purchasing an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.