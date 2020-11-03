Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.65.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

