Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Manitex International by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manitex International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

