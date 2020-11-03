Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics products for men and women. The Company’s products include hair care and skin care cosmetics. Mandom Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of MDOMF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

