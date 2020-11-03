MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

MMYT stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,924,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 732,200 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 456,644 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 539,068 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

