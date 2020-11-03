Madden Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

