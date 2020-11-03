Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

