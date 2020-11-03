Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,576,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after buying an additional 586,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after buying an additional 356,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $168.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

