Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,508 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

