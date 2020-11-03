Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,322 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

