Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 305 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $128.32.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

