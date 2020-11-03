Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

