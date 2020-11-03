Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

