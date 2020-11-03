Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 211.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

SDOG stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $47.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.