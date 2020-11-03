Madden Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 231 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 462,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,517,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 326,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 140,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20.

