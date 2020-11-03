Madden Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.