Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 0.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

