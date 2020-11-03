Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.