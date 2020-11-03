Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $201.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $213.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average of $197.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.