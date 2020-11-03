Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,408,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

