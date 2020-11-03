Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 149.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.