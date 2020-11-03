Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

KXI stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

