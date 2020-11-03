Madden Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.