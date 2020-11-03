Madden Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.08. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $252.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

