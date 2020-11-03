Madden Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 264,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

