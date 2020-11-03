Madden Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

