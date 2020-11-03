Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,356,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.