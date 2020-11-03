Lumber Liquidators’ (LL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LL. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LL opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $742.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

