Lumber Liquidators’ (LL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LL. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of LL opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $742.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
