Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

NYSE:LOW opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

