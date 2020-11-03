Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

LPX opened at $29.87 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

