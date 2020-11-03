Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lion had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $804.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

