Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.36. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

