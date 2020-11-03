Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LI opened at $22.88 on Friday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Get Li Auto alerts:

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.