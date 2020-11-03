LHC Group (LHCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. LHC Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.60-4.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.60-4.80 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.53 million. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG opened at $217.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.71. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $231.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.